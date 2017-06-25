WATCH: The day the joking died for Trevor Noah | IOL

I won't lie to you. When I watched this video it broke me. It just. It broke me.

Those were the words of Trevor Noah during Wednesday episode of Comedy Central's Daily Show.

He reacted to what he saw in the released dash cam video that captured the moments Philando Castile was 'controversially' shot by a Minnesota police officer.

You watch that video, and you know what's the most painful thing? ...a law-abiding man followed the officer's instructions to the letter of the law... You shot 4 bullets into him. But still, according to the law... that cop was afraid.

The realisation that the "killer" cop was acquitted of all charges which included manslaughter took the "humor" out of Trevor Noah.

One wonders if any black American would have laughed if he had made a joke out of the tragic incident.