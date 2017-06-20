Man hunting treasure from poem 'found dead' in New Mexico - BBC News

Police authorities have found the body of a Colorado pastor, who had gone in search of a $2 million hidden treasure, in New Mexico's Rio Grande river.

Seeking a bronze chest of gold and jewels, 52 year old Paris Wallace was declared missing a week ago.

He was reported to have headed for the Rocky mountains close to Santa Fe.

Wallace is the second Colorado man to lose his life in the search for the bronze chest.

Police found his his body using GPS signals to track the location of his vehicle.

His body was found 7 miles down the river where he was declared missing.

Much earlier on in the year 2010 wealthy antique dealer, Forrest Fen, claimed he hid the treasure and wrote a poem that "supposedly" led to the treasure's secret location.

Wallace, pastor at the Connection church in Colorado is just one of the several thousands who have gone in search of Mr Fen's gold in the rugged mountainous area.

Mr Fen claimed that his aim of hiding the treasure and informing people about it was to "get people out their couch and into nature."

Mr Fen had earlier warned "treasure seekers" not to "over extend" themselves.

There have been calls for Mr Fen to put an end to the "treasure seeking madness."