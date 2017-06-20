Otto Warmbier dead: Kim Jong-un goes into hiding after death in North Korea | World | News | Express.co.uk

Fearing for his life, reports have it that North Korea's dictator overlord, Kim Jong-un, has "gone into hiding" over fears of imminent strikes by the U.S. decapitation squad.

This is coming after an American student, Otto Warmbier, died after being released from detention in the "unfriendly" Asian state.

The family of the 22 year old deceased cited "torturous" mistreatment by authorities of the North Korean nation as the cause of his untimely death.

Otto was detained for 17 months after he attempted stealing a propaganda poster from a hotel.

Reports have it that he however returned to his Cincinnati home but in a state of coma with him unable to understand languages spoken to him.

He was diagnosed as having severe brain damage.

South Korean Intelligence officials are now suggesting that Kim Jong-un may be running into hiding as he was reported to be travelling through the north "incognito" owing to fears of an assassination attempt by the decapitation squad which is comprised of the U.S. Navy Seals and the South Korean Military.

North Korean authorities claim that Otto had fallen ill and had taken sleeping pills which led to his demise, however, U.S. authorities say no evidence of such was found.

All these comes just few hours after the Trump administration issued a statement warning North Korea and holding them responsible for the death of Warmbier.

Tensions between the United States and North Korea have been on the rise with Jong-un's hermit nation disregarding and flouting United Nations and international sanctions by flexing its military muscle with their nuclear missle tests.