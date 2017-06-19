Newsvine

Nubian Oracle

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 33 Comments: 34 Since: May 2017

Devastating Pictures From Portugal Fire That Killed More Than 60

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Nubian Oracle View Original Article: Buzz Feed
Seeded on Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:00 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Over 60 people lost their lives when raging forest fires swept across a road in central Portugal.

About half of those who died where roasted in their cars, others died from suffocation owing to thick smokes and intense heat while 2 were reported to be involved in a car crash relating to the fires.

The photos released and published are quite graphic and viewers discretion is advised.

Its not certain the cause of the fire, but officials strongly believe it was as a result of lightening during a dry storm.

Dry storms are a common occurrence in Southern European countries, it's a scenario where rain water evaporates before reaching the ground during a storm owing to prevailing high temperatures.

The Portuguese Prime Minister described the incident as the worst in its recent history.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor