Devastating Pictures From Portugal Fire That Killed More Than 60

Over 60 people lost their lives when raging forest fires swept across a road in central Portugal.

About half of those who died where roasted in their cars, others died from suffocation owing to thick smokes and intense heat while 2 were reported to be involved in a car crash relating to the fires.

The photos released and published are quite graphic and viewers discretion is advised.

Its not certain the cause of the fire, but officials strongly believe it was as a result of lightening during a dry storm.

Dry storms are a common occurrence in Southern European countries, it's a scenario where rain water evaporates before reaching the ground during a storm owing to prevailing high temperatures.

The Portuguese Prime Minister described the incident as the worst in its recent history.