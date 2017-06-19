Seattle Cops Fatally Shoot Knife-Wielding Woman Who Called For Help | HuffPost

Reuters report that a 30 year old black mother was fatally shot to death by two white male police officers on Sunday.

Charleena Lyles had earlier called the police to investigate a burglary only for the two Seattle police officers to open fire on her, killing her on the spot.

The cops said she approached them brandishing a knife.

The family of the deceased revealed Charleena was suffering from "deteriorating mental health."

Monika Williams, sister to the slain told reporters that the police had no reason to gun down Charleena right in front of her babies coupled with the fact she had mental issues no one seemed to be concerned about.

The babies present in the building were unhurt according to Seattle police officials.

According to reports, its was just four days Charleena was released from the King County Jail. She was arrested on the 5th of June after she had earlier threatened police officers with a large kitchen scissors in her small clumsy abode.

As federal investigators have discovered evidence of biased policing, the "killer" cops have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of department investigations.

The incident has resulted in protests with placards reading "Black Lives Matter" being brandished.