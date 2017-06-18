Stabbing victim said 'I love you' as he died in girlfriend's arms after being knifed through car window - Mirror Online

38 year old Shaun Murphy died in the arms of his girlfriend after an unknown assailant had leaned in through the car window and plunged a knife into his chest.

On Saturday morning he was pronounced dead by doctors in a Manchester hospital as police who were called to the scene have arrested a suspect.

30 year old Kelly Fielding, Shaun's girlfriend paid tribute to her boyfriend describing him as a "kind boyfriend" and a "great dad" according to reports from the Manchester Evening News.

She revealed how she was seated on the passenger's seat of the car Shaun was driving and how the attacker leaned through the window and stabbed him.

The mother of four stated how she got him out of the car and began giving him CPR but he was losing a lot of blood.

Telling him not to give up, Shaun looked up at her, said he loved her and next thing he was gone.

Paramedics battled to save his life but he died in the arms of his girlfriend.

Described as a man who cared for his son by Kelly, saying he wanted a better life for his offspring.

The Greater Manchester Police have launched a murder investigation with the aim of piecing together the motives behind the murder of Shawn.