Jurors recently revealed unsettling information of how Jemma Peale, 25 years of age, falsely and deceptively framed 15 men and sent an innocent man to cool off in jail for 7 long years.

The "rape liar", as she is now addressed, was charged by the Southwark court for perjury and perversion of the course of justice.

According to The Sun, Jemma claimed to have been street gang raped by six men and sexually molested by another 9 men.

Mahad Cassim had given her a lift only to be accused of raping her. He was sent to spend 7 years in a cold jail room after legal actions.

Prosecutor, John Price said it was a wrong verdict citing Mahad was innocent and the guilty one was the defendant.

He said even though its was possible that Jemma had been sexually assaulted severaly ALL her accusations were entirely false.

In 2012 for example, Jemma accused 4 men of sexually molesting her and injuring her with a barbed wire in an alley only for CCTV footage to show she walked alone and self inflicted the injuries.

The Southwark trial continues according to reports.

Research carried out by the Crown Prosecution Service reveal that most cases of false accusations of rape were made by vulnerable people or people with mental health challenges and that individuals who had made such false allegations were most likely assaulted in the past.