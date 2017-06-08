WATCH: Students 'POSSESSED' in Peruvian school as dozens of pupils suffer seizures | Weird | News | Express.co.uk

According to this report, students of a Peruvian school are of the firm belief that their institution is haunted by demons.

This was after about 80 students found themselves experiencing seizures and bouts of fainting.

Currently, medical practitioners are left bewildered at what happened to the 80 students and can't give explanations for the seizures, fainting and screaming.

Locals of Taropoto, northern Peru believe that it was a case of demonic possession.

According to local media reports, it was revealed that the school was built over an old cemetery and students say that "games" which invoked the spirits of the dead were done during break times.

However, health professionals have warned that what may be affecting the students could be contagious and warned everyone to be vigilant.

Some affected students complained of "strangulation"...

To make matters more eerie, students reported seeing a tall man dressed in all black with a big beard around their school premises.