Astonishing video shows armed police end London Bridge terrorists' murderous rampage

An astonishing video capturing how the three London Bridge attackers were killed by police has emerged.

Well observed is how quick the police brought the carnage to an end by killing the terrorist trio.

One of the jihadists armed with a hunting knife made to attack the police before he and others were brought down in a hail of bullets.

In summary 48 rounds of bullets were fired by 8 police officers to bring the mayhem to a halt.

8 people were killed and dozens wounded.

The police took exactly 'one minute' to permanently annihilate the knives wielding jihadist trio.