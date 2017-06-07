Witch doctors are decapitating BALD men in Mozambique | Daily Mail Online

Police authorities in Mozambique say bald men are now targets of witch doctors who decapitate their body parts for ritual purposes.

This warning was issued after two bald men were killed, one was beheaded and both had their internal organs cut out and stolen.

Two arrests have been made so far.

Bald people are "believed" to be "rich" according to the superstitions and culture of the locals and they believe that the body parts of bald men could be used to make other people rich.

According to the statements of the two arrested suspects, the body parts of the bald men were to be used for "ritual" purposes adding that the body parts were exported to Malawi and Tanzania.

Police spokesperson said that attacks on bald people was a new trend as previously they were accustomed to attacks on albinos.

Albinos who possess white skin and yellow hair as a result of genetic disorders are often hunted for their body parts in several African countries.

Their body parts are used for witchcraft.

According to the United Nations, more than 100 albino deaths have been recorded in Mozambique in the last 3 years.

As it is apparent, bald men and albinos are not safe in several parts of Africa.