Virginia: Imam at Terror-linked Mosque Endorses FGM in Video Lecture

Prominent Northern Virginia Imam was caught on video saying Female Genital Mutilation was a good solution to female hyper sexuality.

Shaker Elsayed said this in a recent lecture organised by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Imam Elsayed said that without Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) the society would be overrun by hyper sexual girls and women who won't be able to be satisfied a man, two or three.

In his May 19 talk, the iman said only the tip of the clitoris should be cut off other wise it would cause serious harm to the girl child when she attains sexual maturity.

He further said that Muslims societies that were kicking against female genital mutilation were causing great damage to the sexual lives of women.

Elsayed is not the only prominent Muslim authority in America endorsing female genital mutilation, there have been calls from other vocal Islamic groups.

It is considered an honorable thing for women to do among these Islamic societies and groups.