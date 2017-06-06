Pregnant Muslim woman burned alive by family in India for marrying a Dalit man

Reports from Karnataka, southern India confirm that a 21 year old pregnant woman was set ablaze and "honor killed".

The muslim young woman, Bani Begum, according to the report had fallen in love with a Dalit Christian man, 24 year old Sayabanna, but kept the relationship secret not wanting their families to know out of the fear that they won't approve of their union.

Eventually, Begum's parents got to know and Sayabanna was physically assaulted.

The young then eloped to Goa where they got married in February.

When Begum got pregnant, they decided to return home thinking their parents would calm down and accept them.

However, it happened that the reverse of their expectations occurred.

Begum's family was infuriated beyond word description.

A fierce fight broke out leaving Begum burnt alive and Sayabanna seriously wounded.

The police has arrested four family members amid reports that other family members have left the town to avoid interrogation or arrests.

Girls judged as being promiscuous or adulterous are often "honor killed" by their families in order to redeem their reputation in undeveloped and strictly run Sharia countries in Africa and Asia... not just India alone.