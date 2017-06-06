Man describes watching helplessly as three terrorists stab woman 15 times shouting 'this is for allah' as she cried

A witness to the London Bridge terror attacks tells how he saw the three attackers run down the street and how they began stabbing people with shouts of "this is for Allah!"

Gerrard Vowls tells how he was forced to watch helplessly as a woman was stabbed 15 times as she screamed "help me...help me".

47 year old Gerrard was watching the UEFA Champions League final when the mayhem started close to the London Bridge.

He tells how he saw three "mid-eastern" looking chaps jumped out of a fast moving van and began brutally attacking passersby and drinkers at the Borough market.

Ignoring his own safety, he says he started throwing glasses and bottles at the trio as they attacked people.

According to him, the attackers stuck closely together and they each had long knifes and appeared to be well trained.

After stabbing alot of innocent bystanders the attacking trio ran towards the London bridge. Two police officers, a man and a woman, ran after them.

Later gunshots were heard, Gerrard tells how he saw the three terrorists lying on the ground dead.

The attack recorded atleast 7 deaths and 50 people injured.

Prime Minister Theresa May has ruled that the attacks are being considered as acts of terrorism.

Its less than two weeks Abedi Salman blew himself up, killing dozens and injuring scores at the Manchester Arena.