Five dead in Orlando shooting at Fiamma warehouse | Daily Mail Online

A 45 year old army veteran forced himself into his former working place and shot dead five of his ex colleagues in Orlando.

John Robert Neumann Jnr. described as a "disgruntled" ex employee killed himself after the shootings leaving his two children orphaned.

Armed with a hand gun and a knife, though no evidence he used the knife exists, he gunned down his former co workers and turned the gun on himself commiting suicide in the process.

According to reports, Neumann was fired back in April and he had strained relationships "with atleast one staff".

Seven people however survived the attack suggesting heavily that Neumann targeted only the people he worked with in Fiamma.

Authorities say that the incident is not in any way linked to terrorism in the wake of recent attacks.

Neumann was discharged in 1999, he lost his wife and lived alone.

He had been previously arrested on charges of marijuana possession, DUI and misdemeanor battery.