The many trials and tweets of Trump's travel ban - YouTube

Alot of people have expressed their disapproval of President Trump's Monday tweets.

The president tweeted about his controversial travel ban but quite a number of voices have been heard saying Trump was hurting his case.

Federal judges have constantly cited Mr Trump's tweets saying the "real" reason the president authorized the travel ban was not because of national security but rather to discriminate against Muslims.

Supporters of the Republican administration however insist that Mr Trump seeks to protect the American people.

The ban is currently on its way to the Supreme Court and those suing Trump are expected to file their legal briefs next week.

Its up for debate. Is the travel ban to protect American people or was it designed to discriminate against Muslims?