French President Offers Refugee Status to U.S. Liberals | LifeZette

Newly sworn in president of France, Emmanuel Macron, is offering refugee status to all American liberals upset by Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Speaking in English via a video posted on Twitter...

Macron said France believed in America just as the rest of the world did. He went on to say America was a great country and that he knew of the great history both countries shared.

Macron said all responsible Americans who were disappointed by Trump's decision to pull out from the Paris Climate Agreement were free to take France as a second home.

He said Americans were free to come and work with France to find solutions to environment and climate change issues assuring all that France won't give up the fight.

Macron is a liberal who worked for the Rothschild's investment bank and economy minister under the previous administration before he "rebranded" himself and launched his presidential campaign.

Have your say? Should American liberals now relocate to France?