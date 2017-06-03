Arnold Schwarzenegger Issues A Blunt Video Message To Donald Trump About His Paris Climate Agreement Decision! Watch! | PerezHilton.com

Arnold, also known as the "governator" isn't showing any signs of slowing down his criticisms of President Trump's republican administration.

In case you didn't know, the governator has been calling out President Trump over several issues pertaining the government's new policies.

Recently, the governator blasted POTUS over America's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Well, the governator showed his guts in a video released to Atnn.

America's withdrawal implies the U.S. joins the list of just 3 countries uncommitted to the mitigation of global warming.

Arnold was very blunt with his words and reports have it that he was speaking the minds of alot of people.

Was POTUS right to withdraw from the agreement?

Everyone is entitled to their opinion.

Or what say you?