'Wonder Woman': The Long Journey from Comic to Big Screen - YouTube

This movie raked in $11million on its Thursday preview night and according to reports sets a record for a female directed movie.

This comes amid older reports of gender division that took many by surprise in America.

Superheroes are usually male but the solo debut of Wonder Woman is drawing women in droves.

Wonder woman has been around since 1941 and became a household name during the 1970s.

The movie is directed by Patty Jenkins and stars Gal Gadot.

Many expected the inauguration of a female president in 2017 but were rather disappointed to find a man inaugurated instead.

Reports of Mr Trumps boasting and capitalizing on his personality to grope women sparked protests from women worldwide.

Woman Woman though just a movie however presents just about the only female super hero and as such seems to boost the morale of women across several age brackets.

Enjoy your popcorn ladies. ☺