Leo Varadkar set to be Ireland's first openly gay Prime Minister as he's named successor to Enda Kenny

Leo Varadkar, 38 year year old gay son of an Indian immigrant is set be Ireland's youngest PM.

He defeated ministerial colleague Simon Coveney with overwhelming majority and is to succeed 68 year old Enda Kenny in what has been described as a "striking generational and social change."

Mr Varadkar, Social Protection minister, set to resume duties as PM on June 13 will be the country's first openly gay premier and youngest person to occupy that office seat.

The minister who won after receiving overwhelming two third support from the Parliamentary Party accounting for about 65% of votes cast meant that his defeat among 'ordinary' members wasn't likely to change the anticipated outcome.

This is being celebrated among the gay community.

Ireland was once known to be a staunchly conservative Catholic country.