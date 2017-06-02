Woman is sentenced to die 'for being raped' in Pakistan | Daily Mail Online

After she accused her cousin of raping her at gunpoint, a 19 year old girl has been sentenced to death in Pakistan.

The young woman said she was asleep at her family home when the rape incident occurred.

She reported the matter to the local tribal court, the Panchayat which operates outside the official justice system in remote parts of the country, but surprisingly, she was accused of intentionally seducing her would be rapist.

The panchayat which included the rapist's father pronounced her guilty of adultery and ruled that she must be stoned to death or sold off.

The tribal court felt no action should be taken on the alleged rapist.

The next day, the girl and her father reported the matter to the police who immediately launched an investigation into the matter.

She was taken away from the village to a safe location and an arrest warrant has been issued for the arrest of the tribal court.

Women found to be guilty of adultery by their families are often executed in "honor killings" in a bid to restore their family reputation.

Local media reports that an arrest warrant has also been issued for the arrest of the alleged rapist.