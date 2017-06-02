Trump administration approves social media checks for visa applicants | The Independent

US visa applicants are now mandated to fill out questionnaires that require social media handles for the last five years and also biographical info from the last 15 years!

Presidents Trumps administration had approved this harsher measure on the 23rd of May 2017.

Consular officials have been given directives to demand from applicants private information such as Twitter handles, email addresses, as well as telephone numbers in use for the past 15 years.

In addition to that, addresses, employment history, travel history and passport numbers for the period of 15 years are are required of U.S. visa applicants.

The measures, however, have drawn criticism from various quarters who feel that the new development will only add more stress to an already burdensome process.