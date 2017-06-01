Gay dads are pregnant with their first biological child - this is their incredible story - Mirror Online

After enduring a heartbreaking six weeks old miscarriage last year, Trystan Reese of Portland, Oregon is once again happy and pregnant.

Biff Chaplow and Trystan Reese who happen to be already adoptive parents of two children couldn't help but express their delight at finally welcoming their first biological child.

Trystan, a transgender, spoke via their website saying alot of people really wanted to know what made him so interested in getting pregnant but for some reason were 'afraid' to ask.

Trystan said some people think trans genders feel they were born into the wrong bodies, hated their bodies and sought to transition their bodies as a result. Trystan, however, thinks otherwise.

He said he felt his body was awesome and he loved it. He never feels the need to transition as he sees his body as wonderful.

So if people understood that, they won't see it as bizarre for him to want to carry and create a baby.

He probably joked as he said he knew some people were deeply searching his face via his podcast looking for remnants of womanhood and squinting their eyes making attempts to remove his beard.

Trystan is expected to put to bed this summer.