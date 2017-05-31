Young Military Officer 'mistaken' For Armed Robber Lynched And Burnt To Death By Mob In Ghana [Graphic Photos]

May 29th 2017 was not just an unfortunate day but was also the last day for a military officer who was lynched by an irate mob in central Ghana.

On this regrettable day, Captain Maxwell Mahama decided to go jogging without his uniform on within the unfamiliar neighborhood.

At some point he stopped to ask for directions from some local women, these same women according to reports then informed an Assembly man who mobilized youths who later lynched the soldier and had his body burnt on the suspicion that he was an 'armed robber.'

The Ghanaian Armed Forces has started investigating the reported murder.

The town however has been thrown into a state of anxiety after the perpetrators of the heinous crime realised the man they killed, Captain Maxwell, was actually a soldier and not an armed robber as they erroneously suspected.

The Ghanaian Armed Forces is currently working with other security agencies and a fact finding team led by the Chief of Army Staff is in the area conducting investigations.

Appeals have been sent to Army personnel to remain calm as assurances have been given that the culprits will be brought to book.