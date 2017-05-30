Shocking! Ugandan Woman Claims To Give Birth To Twins Which One Is A Big Python Snake (Photos) - Gistmania

As strange as it may sound a woman has cried out for help after her her house was raided by wild life authorities who wanted taking away a massive snake which the woman claimed was one of her 'twin sons'.

Barbara, a Ugandan woman keeps a python in her home. Wild life authorities who got to know about it from the local community who felt the snake was a danger to them sought to take away the snake from the woman's house.

Surprisingly, the woman resisted saying the snake was her son and one of the twins she bore in 2008.

Barbara, who is a widow, said she actually bore the snake citing that her only witness was her sister as she didn't give birth in the hospital.

She said no man as agreed to marry her as they fear she will give birth to snakes.

She spoke as she lovingly stroked the massive reptile.

She said no one could take care of the snake like she did, feeding it with 40 eggs a day and a chicken every two days.

She urged the locals not to be scared or worried as she had the snake well taken care of.

A local doctor however said it was impossible for a woman to give birth to a snake and that the woman was up to some scheme to make money out of people.