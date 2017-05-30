Survivor of 7/7 found dead after Manchester bombing | Daily Mail Online

Said to be a survivor of the 7/7 London bombing, a man was found dead in his house, it is alleged that he committed suicide.

52 year old Tony Walter after he didn't turn up at his workplace was found cold dead in his residence Just a day after after Abedi Salman blew himself up at the Manchester Arena snuffing the lives out of 22 people and injuring dozens of others.

A friend of Tony as it was reported said Tony said he couldn't live any more in a world where terrorism continued.

Friends of walker believe that the events of the Manchester Bombing and Westminster killings brought back traumatic memories to Tony.

A friend of Mr. Tony said he was the '23rd' victim of Salman's Manchester arena bombing.

Relatives are quite in shock and devastated by the incident, Mr Tony Walter was described as a 'lovely man'.

Colleagues at the Law firm where he worked reported that Mr. Tony had suddenly become withdrawn after the Manchester carnage.

This prompted a state of worry when he didn't report for work, only to find him dead at home.