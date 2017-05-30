Newsvine

Mosul church rebuilt by Muslim residents after Isis destruction | Metro News

After quite a long and horrific reign of the Islamic State in Mosul, heartwarming news at last is coming from war ravaged Mosul, Iraq.

According to recent reports, local Muslim residents helped rebuild a resident church that was damaged by the Islamic militia.

The resident Muslims expressed their shock to hear that Christians were still abused.

They said that their assistance in rebuilding the church was to send the message that Mosul was for everyone and that their differences was indeed their strength.

Iraq hosts a tiny Christian community but the oldest according to records.

During the occupation of ISIS, many of Iraqi churches, monasteries, books etc were targeted and destroyed.

It is estimated that in about two months time, Iraq will finally be rid of the Islamic State.

