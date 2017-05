Reports coming in from Western Mosul, the Islamic State's last stronghold informs that at least seven women and several children were brutally executed by the extremist religious militia.

Reliable sources report that the women refused to indulge in 'jihad sex' with the extremists.

They were publicly executed after being placed under house arrest.

The terrorist group has been clamping down on civilians in a bid to prevent civilians from escaping as the Iraqi army advances towards their positions.