Somali Islamist insurgents stone man to death for adultery

The Himalayan Times reports of the brutal execution of Mohamed Hassan by Islamic militia.

The incident recorded over 400 witnesses, a message from the insurgents that they were capable of public executions.

The man was buried deep to his neck and then pelted with stones till he gave up the ghost.

According to reports, the husband of two wives had an affair with third woman, a divorcee. The association was considered a grave offence according to the sharia law.

For many years, Al Shabaab has been fighting the weak UN backed ruling government of Somalia.