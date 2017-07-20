Trump accepts jobs report, unemployment number after calling it a hoax - Business Insider

For years, Trump attacked the Bureau of Labor Statistics' reports on the US labor market, but now that he is in charge he's singing a different tune.

Here's what Trump said at a meeting with business leaders at the White House on Wednesday:

"And when we got those great reports, I kept saying, you know, those numbers — whether it's 4.2, 4.3 — I said, for a long time they don’t matter.

But now I accept those numbers very proudly. I say they do matter.

But we're doing very well with the jobs and the jobs reports, and we're doing very well with companies.

We're really moving along."

The unemployment rate was 4.4% as of the June jobs report, down from 4.7% when Trump took office and 4.6% the month he won the election.