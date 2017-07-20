Donald Trump's son and aides to testify in Senate about Russia - BBC News

US President Donald Trump's eldest son, son-in-law and ex-campaign manager are to testify before the Senate on alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Donald Trump Jr, Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort will be questioned about their links to Russian officials.

One key subject will be their meeting with a Russian lawyer last year.

The Senate, the House and a Justice Department special counsel are all investigating whether Russia interfered in the election to try to tip it in Donald Trump's favour.

They are also investigating whether there was any collusion with the Trump team, which both Russia and Mr Trump have denied.

Mr Trump Jr and Mr Manafort have been called to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next Wednesday.

Two days earlier, Mr Kushner is to answer questions in a closed-door session of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The hearings will be the most high-profile since sacked FBI head James Comey gave testimony in June.

The three members of Mr Trump's inner circle attended a meeting in New York inJune last year with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya after being promised damaging material on Mr Trump's election rival, Hillary Clinton.