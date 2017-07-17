'He was safe before we removed our shirts': Protestors target Trump at US Open | Sport | The Guardian

Among the spectators gathered around the skybox were four protesters from UltraViolet, an advocacy group formed to combat sexism and expand women’s rights, who wore purple shirts that read, “USGA: Dump Sexist Trump”.

“We wanted to be able to look him in the eye,” said Melissa Byrne of Philadelphia, an UltraViolet volunteer who began organizing the protest nine months ago when Trump was shown making crude comments about women in a leaked Access Hollywood tape.

“You could tell he saw us. He looked at us, and then somebody else looked and had this really annoyed look. Security gets concerned, so we made sure the president was safe in his box before we removed our shirts. He came over to the glass to wave to people, and he looked at us.”

“I like millions am a survivor of many instances of sexual harassment and sexual assault,” said Hope Singsen, an UltraViolet volunteer from New York City.

“And I’m here to express my disgust that the USGA is using women’s sport to elevate, legitimize and celebrate a sexual predator.”

“I was pretty surprised,” Harrigan said.

“I thought Hillary was going to win and thought we’d probably eating grass soup right now. Thank God, it turned out positively and I think we’re on the right track.”

“Look in the mirror. He’s a good man. He didn’t collude with anybody. I didn’t go into the booth and say, ‘Oh my God, Russians made me vote for him’. That wasn’t even a story then. And it’s disgusting.”

“If the president of the United States decides to attend the US Women’s Open championship, we welcome him,” the USGA said in a statement on Friday morning