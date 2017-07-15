Watch as Donald Trump fumes beside Emmanuel Macron during marching band's Daft Punk cover - Daily Record

Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron were treated to a military band's rendition of Get Lucky by Daft Punk during the President's visit to Paris.

The brass band played the song as part of Bastille Day celebrations in France with the choice of song - originally performed by the French electro duo and American singer Pharrell Williams - a nod to US-French relations.

But while one of the world leaders seemed to very much enjoy the performance, the other wasn't so keen ...

Macron smiled as the musicians marched left-and-right and even backwards in front of the presidential podium.