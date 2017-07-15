Donald Trump: US border wall with Mexico could be made of glass - ITV News

The US president said the frontier "needs transparency" to allow American guards to see what was happening on the other side.
"You have to be able to see through it. As horrible as it sounds, when they throw the large sacks of drugs over, and if you have people on the other side of the wall, you don't see them. They hit you on the head with 60 pounds (27 kilograms) of stuff? It's over."
– Donald Trump
"It's a 2,000 (3,218 kilometer) mile border, but you don't need 2,000 miles of wall because you have a lot of natural barriers,"
he said.
"You have mountains. You have some rivers that are violent and vicious. You have some areas that are so far away that you don't really have people crossing."