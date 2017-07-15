How Trump's 'compliment' to Brigitte Macron hurts America (Opinion) - CNN.com

Women who are viewed as unattractive don't fare well in America.
A recent study found that, while the appearances of male students don't seem to affect their grades, female students who are perceived as unattractive get lower grades than female students who are judged as attractive.
Other research shows that overweight women make less money and are less likely to get top jobs.
Trump was quoted saying;
"You're in such good shape,"
"She's in such good physical shape. Beautiful."
Trump's instinct was, however, correct on one accord: flattering a first lady is a great way to win the hearts of foreign people and their leaders.
Next time, however, he might consider a different compliment.