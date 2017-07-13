The girls' applications for U.S. visas had been denied twice, but the White House says President Donald Trump intervened and they will be allowed in to participate in the competition.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed details of the reversal Wednesday, ending a saga that had sparked international backlash.
Trump intervenes to let Afghan teens attend robot competition in US | Fox News
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Jul 13, 2017 6:32 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment