“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver just can’t predict how the whole Donald Trump Jr.-Russia affair will play out.
“the idea that this is something ― as long as we live in a world where something means anything.”
"And I’m not sure we do anymore,” he said.
“It seems serious, but do we live in a world devoid of consequences now? I forget where we are in human history.”
John Oliver Wonders If The Donald Trump Jr. News Even Means Anything At All | HuffPost
