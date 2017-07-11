Trump's Russian web grows with Miss Universe links - CNNPolitics.com

Veselnitskaya also represented a Cyprus-based holding company, Prevezon, which was targeted by US prosecutors under the Magnitsky Act in connection with alleged tax fraud worth $230 million.
In May 2017, Prevezon settled the case with New York prosecutors after agreeing to pay a $5.9 million.
In the settlement, Prevezon and its business associates did not acknowledge any wrongdoing and the government agreed to"release" them all from any future lawsuits in connection with this case.
