The main story lines as Trump returns to Europe - The Washington Post

Trump's time at a NATO meeting in Brussels and the Group of Seven summit in Sicily in May did not go well.

It was marked by awkward public exchanges with his European counterparts and barbed comments in private.

The following week, apparently angered by French President Emmanuel Macron's gloating comments about a white-knuckle handshake with the U.S. president, Trump decided to thumb his nose at Europe and pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord.