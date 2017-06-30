College-Bound Teenager Fatally Shot By White Male During Road Rage Encounter

18 year old Bianca Nikol Roberson was returning home after shopping, she ended up being shot in the head by a white male in what was described as a road rage incident according to this report.

The killer of the Pennsylvania high school graduate is currently being sought by police in three states.

In a press conference with reporters, Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan confirmed that around 5:30 p.m., while traveling southbound on Route 100 in West Chester, Roberson and the suspect tried to merge into one lane at the same time. ... Roberson’s green Chevy Malibu started to jostle with the suspect’s faded red pick-up truck. The man pulled out a gun and shot her in the head,...

A number of people were present at the crime scene.

Witnesses described the suspect as a medium-build white male between the ages 30 and 40 with blonde or light-colored brown hair.

Its the second loss in Bianca's family...

The family told NBC Philadelphia that in 2013 Roberson's older brother, who was 22, died of heart disease.

Sad times indeed... we just hope this isn't a case of hate crime or racism as Bianca will surely be missed.

According to her aunt,