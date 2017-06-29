DailyTimes | US image abroad has tumbled under Trump: poll

One needs not consult a smooth sayer to know that these are indeed trying times for the POTUS.

According to a just concluded survey, its revealed that the image of the U.S. under the Republican administration is nose diving especially when compared with the previous Obama era;

...Conducted by the Pew Research Centre, the survey covering 37 countries showed US favourability ratings dropping to 49 percent just five months into Trump’s presidency. This compares with 64 percent at the end of his predecessor Barack Obama’s 8-year term in office.

The numbers in favour of President Trump are very low to say the least;

...Just 22 percent have confidence in President Trump to do the right thing when it comes to international affairs, it said.

The increasing disapproval of Trumps "proposed" foreign policies is described as global, as nations from basically every continent express their unacceptance of President Trump;

... Globally, the study said, 75 percent of respondents described Trump as “arrogant”, 65 percent as “intolerant” and 62 percent as “dangerous.”

These nations apparently have reasons for President Trump's disapproval as statistics from the survey reveal;

... 76 percent unhappy with his plan to build the wall on the border with Mexico, 72 percent against his withdrawal from major trade agreements and 62 percent opposed to his plans to restrict travel to the US from some majority-Muslim countries.

Apparently, the POTUS needs a miracle right now or might he just surprise everyone at the end of the day?

Time, they say, shall surely tell.