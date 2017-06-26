What is Predictive Programming? | 100% Proof of Hollywood Brainwashing & Foreknowledge

Dear America, we are all "mind controlled"... This video will definitely amaze you...

"Hollywood is the magician's wand (holly-holy) which has been used to cast a spell on the unsuspecting public.

Things or ideas which would otherwise be seen as bizarre, vulgar, undesirable or impossible are inserted and embedded into films in the realm of fantasy, as well as other media. When the viewer watches these films, his/her mind is left open to suggestion and the conditioning process begins.

These same movies which are designed to program the average person, can give the discerning viewer a better understanding of the workings and the plan of the world agenda. Be aware.

#PredictiveProgramming - The power of suggestion using the media of fiction to create a desired outcome." - Alan Watt

What is Predictive Programming?

Also known as #Foreknowledge & #Foreshadowing, #PredictiveProgramming is happening around us at all times. We are systematically being brainwashed to accept future events. We undergo this mental conditioning by interacting with all media including movies, TV shows, radio, magazines, newspapers and video games. #Hollywood and the #TavistockInstitute are hard at work #programming our minds on a daily basis. If and when the changes are put through, the public will already be familiarized with them and will accept them as natural progressions, thus lessening any possible public resistance and commotion. It's mind control.

#PredictiveProgamming Links:

https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/sociopol_mediacontrol66.htm

http://www.whale.to/c/predictive_programming.html

