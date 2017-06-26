Iran Unveils Countdown Clock to the Destruction of Israel…

It appears that the days of the Israeli state are numbered, as reports from Iran suggest.

Anti-Israeli protesters in Iran unveiled a digital countdown showing 8,411 days to... the "destruction of Israel"...

It's believed that the development was largely connected to statements made by Iran's Supreme Spiritual leader in 2015;

The Ayatollah Ali Khamenei...said there would be "nothing" left of Israel by the year 2040.

Media reports have it that over a million protesters expressed their condemnation of not just Israel but also the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

People touted placards condemning the Israel, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. Demonstrators chanted "death to Israel"...

The Iranian Parliament Speaker, Ali Larijani who was present shared his two cents about Israel, he said;

"[Israel is the] mother of terrorism"

Iranian president, Rouhani informed the press present during the demonstration that;

Israel supports "terrorists in the region."

The Shias of Iran have condemned President Trump's support for their rivals, the Sunnis of Saudi Arabia, as this has contributed to tensions existing in the region.

Saudi's King Salman had called Iran the "spearhead of global terrorism."

So who is right?

Iran says Israel, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. are the brains behind terrorism; Israel, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. say the Iranians are the terrorist sponsors.

The Shia of Iran have declared their intentions, the 'countdown' to Israel's annihilation has began.