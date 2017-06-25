Trump doesn't hold Ramadan dinner, breaking White House tradition

There will be no more Muslims having dinners celebrating the end of Ramadan fasts in the White House as President Trump has put an end to a tradition that has lasted for many years.

According to this report;

President Donald Trump did not hold a White House dinner to mark the end of Ramadan, breaking an annual tradition dating back to President Bill Clinton's administration.

It isn't news that the First Lady, Melania isn't a fan of the Muslims. During the president's recent state visit to Saudi Arabia Melania broke traditional Islamic rules by not covering her hair.

The idea of her now hosting them perhaps doesn't really improve her mood.

However on Saturday the presidential couple issued a statement addressing Muslims worldwide;

On behalf of the American people, Melania and I send our warm greetings to muslims as they celebrate Eid-al-Fitri.

One would be tempted to believe that President Trump said this out of mere courtesy. One wonders if he believed in what he said subsequently;

During this holiday, we are reminded of the importance of mercy, compassion and goodwill... The United States renews our commitment to honor these values.

Doesn't this statement conflict with his action of cancelling the White House dinners?

As the report further reveals that the Secretary of State, had turned down a request for the dinner to be held.

How would American Muslims perceive this? An act of "mercy, compassion and goodwill"?