SHOCKING! The Secret shame of male rape EXPOSED!

Oliver Meth was raped at the age of 16. He describes how difficult it was to report the crime to police. Source

It may appear as "shocking" for many to realize that there have been numerous well documented recent cases of men and boys being raped many of the times by fellow men and other times by women.

Oliver Meth, a teenage victim of rape, expressed his dismay at the way and manner police authorities reacted or responded to reported cases of male rape.

He revealed how he was brutally raped at the age of 16 only for the police not to take his case seriously.

He further stressed that alot had to be done to create the awareness of what members of the LGBT were suffering from as a result of police negligence when cases of same sex rape were being reported, according to the Independent Online.

Its suggested that the negligent attitude of the police towards cases of same sex rape was preventing a large number of victims from reporting cases of such crimes to concerned authorities.

According to RAINN, millions of cases of male rape have been recorded in the U.S. alone as 1 in every 8 cases of rape was a male victim. Statistics published by RAINN reveal that 1 in every 33 American males (3% of the male population) were victims of attempted rape or complete rape in their lifetimes.

There have been reported cases of male rape in the U.K. too. 22 year old Sam Thompson confessed that his rape at the hands of two men left him contemplating suicide. In Thompson's case, arrests were made by the police but subsequently no further action was taken.

In their quest to be heard, male rape survivor victims, Alex Morgan and Fionnlagh Mcfarlane said they previously believed that females were always the victims while males were the culprits not until they had to endure the trauma of being raped by fellow men.

It should be noted however that men are not only raped by fellow men but by women too. Quite a number of men have revealed and shared testimonies of how they were raped by women.

An article published by Cracked highlighted the realities of being a male victim of a rapist female with alot of salient facts being exposed.

Centres and organisations aimed at providing support for male rape victims have however being doing alot in recent times.

Well, the summary of it all is that these male rape victims strongly feel the need to be heard and and supported adequately just as female rape victims were.