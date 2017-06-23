WHAT THE HELL IS IT? Horror as 'half human half-beast' is born convincing witnesses the creature was 'sent by Satan'

Villagers have been living in fear since a sheep gave birth to this creature that was said by elders to be half-human half-beast Source

Bizarre reports coming from The Sun reveal that locals of a village in South Africa have been thrown into the state of fear after a sheep gave birth to a "half man half beast" looking creature.

As the report goes, the villagers strongly believe the creature was sent from the Devil.

The local community populated with about 400,000 inhabitants have many asserting that the "abnormal" occurrence was as a result of "bestiality and witchcraft".

The panic in Lady Frere, eastern province of South Africa got so great that authorities had to send out experts to the area to conduct tests after photos of the creature had gone viral within the community.

The Chief director of veterinary services, Dr. Lubabalo Mrwebi confirmed that though the photos were not a hoax, that a sheep did give birth to dead "lamb" that looked human at first glance, the creature was however not 'part human'.

Dr. Mrwebi revealed further that the stillborn had been fathered by a sheep but was subsequently infected by a Rift Valley Fever at an early stage of its foetal development.

Dr. Mrwebi stated that its wasn't possible for a human sperm to fertilize a sheep's ovum as a sheep had 28 pairs of chromosomes while a human had 23 pairs. He said the knowledge of this was pertinent in order to dispel the myth that bestiality resulted in the birth of the "human looking" lamb.

Dr. Mrwebi further revealed that the deformed lamb was conceived during the season of ample rainfall which brought with it mosquitoes and midges which were carriers of the virus which causes Rift Valley Fever.

Dr. Mrwebi said it was safe to assume that the still born lamb was infected with RVF.

The department of veterinary services is currently conducting a post mortem and have promised to broadcast the results of their findings.

It is hoped that the findings will quell the fear enveloping the superstitious local community as a villager said they won't be happy if the creature sent from the Devil isn't burnt.