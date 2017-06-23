Trump and his White House staff are sued for 'breaking federal law by using hidden messaging apps and deleting the president's tweets' Source

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, a Washington based watchdog, have filed a lawsuitsuit against president Trump and his team.

This happened on Thursday as the Daily Mail reported. The watchdog alleges that President Trump and his White House Staff were not in compliance with federal records retention laws.

The suit cites reports that members of President Trump's administration were "guilty" of using apps that delete texts messages and emails immediately after they are read with utter disregard as to whether they were presidential records or not.

President Trump's "controversial" Twitter account was also cited in the suit which is claimed to have legal problems as a result of some the presidents tweets being deleted.

The watchdog says that tweets posted from the president's personal Twitter accounts were 'presidential statements' and are subject to federal record keeping; have been obliterated.

Citing more, the Washington watchdog alleges that these 'illegal' actions carried out by the defendants have grossly hampered federal agencies from dutifully complying with their constitutional duties, which they claim was a violation of constitutional laws by the President and his White House team.

The suit further cites that there was an increased likelihood that valuable historical records of the present regime were 'already' lost and will continue to get lost.

As backup to the allegations cited in the lawsuit, the watchdog highlighted media reports from The Washington Post which reported in February that White House Staff were using the app 'Confide' which destroys messages after they have been read; and also The Wall Street Journal which claimed in January that White House staffers used the app 'Signal'.

The suit also alleges that the Trump Administration doesn't have sufficient policies in place to stop similar 'message deleting' app's from being used.

According to reports, President Trump has been a critic of politicians who deleted their messages as history vividly recalls how Hillary Clinton frequently endured vocal attacks from Trump during the presidential campaign.

Trump even after assuming office still criticized the former secretary of state for allegedly "destroying phones" and "bleaching emails".