HuntRepublicans launched in wake of congressional shooting | theGrio

Apparently those who are of the opinion that the shootings which took place at the GOP Congressional baseball practice would unite both Republicans and Democrats must now be having a rethink.

According to this news report, a New Jersey democratic political strategist has introduced the hash tags #HuntRepublicans and #HuntRepublicanCongressmen.

This is coming after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was left critically injured with four others wounded after the Alexandria, Virginia shootings.

James Devine via tweets asked, why is it a shock when things turned violent... when we are at war with "selfish, foolish, narcissistic and rich people"?

Devine said he had little pity for Steve Scalise since the congressman wasn't in support of Gun Control.

Even though Devine's tweets drew flak he didn't back down.

Devine admitted that even though he knew his comments were "insensitive" he was not going to be apologetic.

He said he didn't care and didn't have the time to be "politically correct."