62 dead in central Portugal wildfires; many killed in cars | Fox News

In what was described by the Portuguese Prime Minister as the worst tragedy to have happened to them in years, 62 have lost their lives as a result of raging wild fires that swept over a road, many of the victims trapped in their cars.

The Portuguese government has declared three days of mourning for the victims of the fiery incident.

According to the National Judicial Police, the forest inferno is believed to have been triggered by a lightening strike.

As the media sources were informed, investigators discovered a tree that was struck by lightening during a "dry thunder storm" in the Pedrogao Grande area of Portugal.

Dry thunderstorms usually occur when rain water evaporates before reaching the ground as a result of prevailing high temperatures.

During dry summer months, southern European countries, like Portugal, are prone to experiencing dry thunderstorms.

According to the interior ministry, 60 people were killed by the fires and suffocation from thick smokes. 2 others lost their lives in a road accident caused by the fires. 54 are wounded including 4 fire fighters.

Over 700 Fire fighters are having a very difficult time battling the fires which according to reports have gone violent in some of its fronts.

The EU has declared its willingness to assist, as French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi have both expressed their solidarity with Portugal.