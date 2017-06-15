London fire – Grenfell Tower death toll set to topple 100 as eerie images inside charred building show flames STILL licking up the walls

Harrowing pictures from the Grenfell Tower inferno were today published by the Sun Online as authorities express their fears that no more survivors are expected from the fire gutted edifice.

Pictures showed the extent of damage done on the once upon a time beautiful towering block of flats.

Pockets of fire can be seen still coming out from the building as fire fighters admitted that some corners of the building could not be accessed.

Gallant fire fighters battled till dawn to put out the unexpected ravaging inferno.

The inferno which started few minutes before 1am on Wednesday resulted in the death of 17 people as authorities confirm.

According to reports, 37 people are receiving treatment with 17 in critical condition.

According to Sky News, a local councillor said over a hundred deaths were expected.

The £9 million pound refurbished tower lit up like a "match" as intense ravaging fires ripped through the building.

Witnesses to the incident described it as "hell."

Unconfirmed reports have it that the inferno was triggered by a faulty fridge owned by one of the tenants in the towering block of flats.

A formal investigation into the fiery carnage has been ordered by the Prime Minister.

With the news of the inferno all over the place, some people are asking, why the sudden increase in tragedies as experienced in the UK recently?