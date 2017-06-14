RoboCop joins Dubai police to fight real life crime - Shocking News True Stories Worldwide

The machines are taking over! By all means this is not about the 1987 hit movie "Robo Cop" but as facts would have it a reality.

In the 1987 action film, Officer Alex Murphy is murdered by a group of criminals. His body was then revived by the OCP, remodelling him into a "half man half machine" cop enlisted with the police to fight crime.

As we would have it right now, the Dubai police has recruited the "Dubai RoboCop" into the force to help combat crime in the streets of the Middle Eastern tourist hub.

According to reports, the Dubai RoboCop can identify wanted criminals and even collect evidence from crime scenes.

Adorned in the colors of the Dubai Police Force, though it still looks like a robot, it shakes hands, salutes in the military style, reads license plates, recognises faces and possesses an inbuilt camera which police use in monitoring activities around it.

According to the Dubai Police, the Dubai RoboCop will work 24 hours a day with no maternity leaves or breaks unless there is a circuit malfunction.

The robot also talks to people and crime reports can be made to it.

From the look of things, it won't be long before you see RoboCop on your streets, that's if you don't live in Dubai.

What's your take? Is this a good or a bad idea?